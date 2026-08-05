Ongoing student protests over JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities likely to dominate Jharkhand Assembly session tomorrow

Ranchi, Aug 5 (IANS): The six-day Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly beginning on Thursday is likely to be rocked by the ongoing students' agitation in Ranchi for the last two weeks.
Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato was held on Wednesday to discuss the smooth conduct of the House's proceedings.
The issue of the students' protest, currently underway at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, figured prominently during the meeting. Leaders from various political parties urged the government to initiate talks with the agitating students at the earliest and work towards an amicable resolution.
The agitation is centred on alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Political observers believe the issue is likely to dominate discussions during the Monsoon Session.
The all-party meeting was attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav, JLKM MLA Jairam Mahato, AJSU MLA Nirmal Mahto, LJP MLA Suresh Paswan, and representatives of other political parties.
Participants agreed that the Assembly proceedings should be conducted in accordance with democratic traditions and parliamentary decorum.
During the meeting, Jairam Mahato pressed for immediate talks between the government and representatives of the protesting students. He also demanded a special two-hour discussion in the House on the alleged recruitment scam and sought a detailed debate on the drought situation in the state.
Speaking after the meeting, Chief Minister Soren said the Assembly is the highest platform for reflecting the aspirations of the people and upholding democratic values. He asserted that the government remains committed to meaningful discussions, accountability and constructive dialogue on all issues of public concern.
He also expressed hope that all political parties would place Jharkhand's interests above partisan considerations and ensure the success of the session.
The Monsoon Session will be held from August 6 to August 12 and will have five working days. Along with several important legislative businesses, the government is scheduled to present the first supplementary budget for the financial year 2026-27 on August 7.
Apart from the students' agitation and alleged recruitment irregularities, issues such as law and order, drought conditions and other matters of public interest are expected to trigger intense debates between the government and the opposition.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.