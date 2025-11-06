ONGC Apprentice recruitment drive closes TODAY: Apply now

The Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued a final call for candidates to apply for 2,743 apprentice posts under its 2025 recruitment drive, with registration ending today, November 6.

The recruitment campaign is open to candidates between the ages of 18 and 24. Educational requirements vary according to the post and level, ranging from Class 10th passouts to Industrial Training Institute graduates and diploma or degree holders.

Applicants must complete their registration via ONGC’s official website through the following steps:

Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com .

Click on the "ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025" link on the homepage.

A registration link will be visible on the new page that opens.

After completing the registration, fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee (if applicable).

After filling in all the information, submit the form.

Finally, download the confirmation page and keep a printout with you.

Selection will be based on merit computed from candidates’ qualifying examination marks. In the event of equal marks, preference will be given to the elder applicant. ONGC has explicitly stated that no recommendations or undue influence will be accepted.

The specialised breakdown of vacancies is spread across multiple sectors including Northern, Mumbai, Eastern, Western, Southern and Central, according to other sources.