Tourism, youth, green energy: Governor's vision for HP

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, who previously served as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, on Saturday said his first year in constitutional office and over four months as Governor have been devoted to connecting with people, promoting tourism, encouraging natural farming, renewable energy and youth development, while strengthening coordination between institutions and the government.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla ahead of completing one year in constitutional office on July 18 and around 130 days as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gupta said he considers public outreach and development-oriented initiatives his foremost priorities.

"I am grateful to the Hon'ble President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve in this constitutional position. Public service has been my guiding principle throughout this journey," Gupta said.



Reflecting on his tenure in Ladakh, Gupta said the Union Territory was not unfamiliar to him as he had earlier served as Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and Deputy Chief Minister of the erstwhile state.

"Ladakh was never an unknown place for me. During nearly seven-and-a-half months there, I travelled around 12,000 kilometres by road, reaching some of the remotest regions. My effort was to ensure that governance reached the people instead of people having to chase the administration," he said.



Gupta said his administration introduced several citizen-centric initiatives, including doorstep public services through online governance, faster recruitment processes and educational reforms.

"One of our major achievements was declaring Class 10 examination results within 48 hours, enabling eligible students to secure employment without unnecessary delays. We also resolved many public issues through dialogue rather than confrontation," he said.