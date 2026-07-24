Kerala: One-stop solution portal for school fitness procedures from next year

Thiruvananthapuram: In a move to ensure hassle-free procedures for schools to attain fitness certification, the General Education Department has decided to shift the same to the online mode from next year through a one-stop solution portal.

According to department officials, a preliminary discussion has already taken place between Local Self Government Minister KM Shaji and General Education Minister N Samsudheen. The change will also bring in simplification for fitness procedures, officials added.

"A website will be designed for schools to provide the details about the fitness conditions of the school, which will later be checked by officials from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Forest, Motor Vehicle, Health and Local Self Government Departments," a top official told TNIE.

While an earlier circular issued to schools from the Health Department listed out so many conditions and permissions from each of the above departments, which the schools had to apply separately, things will now go through a one-stop solution portal, he added.In addition to this, a relaxation will also be brought in the mandatory conditions.

"The department has identified a few conditions that are critical, which can directly affect a child's safety. These will be grouped as mandatory for availing fitness. On the other hand, some conditions mentioned in the previously issued circular- say the presence of compound walls all around the school buildings- are not something that can directly cause an issue, mishaps from which can be avoided through strong vigil. Such conditions will be shifted to the desirable category, and not mandatory," an official said.

Meanwhile, no simplification procedures have been decided by the department for the schools that are yet to avail fitness certificates from the authorities. Department officials said that close to 200 schools have only availed partial or temporary fitness certificates. While the schools were supposed to attain fitness clearance by July 15, the department backtracked from the move due to concerns over potential loss of teacher posts.