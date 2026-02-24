Rakesh Bharti Mittal launches upgraded Teacher App 2.0 for complete NEP 2020 coverage



"Teacher App was launched in November 2024 and that was a time when we committed ourselves and the nation that this should be one stop shop for teachers to come back again and yet again to understand the issues on pedagogy, lesson plans...We started with offering up to the primary curriculum and content, and with the new partnership, I am extremely happy to share that the Teacher App is now available for the entire NEP 2020 from class one to class 12. All subjects, all domains, and anything a teacher will need to impart a quality lecture in the classroom", he said.

This initiative aims to empower educators and enhance teaching quality, aligning with India's vision for inclusive and future-ready education, and equip teachers with subject-wise content and tools necessary to enhance classroom teaching and learning outcomes.



Earlier on Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the technological advances in the Indian education system, reflecting on the 'The Teachers App 2.0.'The Union Minister earlier today launched the app made by Bharti Airtel, in collaboration with CK-12 Foundation, a global philanthropy group.



Speaking to the media, the Minister highlighted the recent launch of two large language models (LLMs), BharatGen and Sarvam, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI Impact Summit 2026, expressing hope that similar AI capabilities would soon be incorporated into the app.