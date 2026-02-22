One seed of hope, countless changes

The hardest battles were, however, not in the field but in the confines of home. As the first woman graduate in her middle-class family, Monisha spent her college years walking a tightrope, balancing the weight of family expectations of marrying early with an internal drive to serve the invisible.

Her father’s support steadied that choice. Even during a prolonged illness that kept him hospitalised, he became her loudest advocate to focus on the legacy she wanted to build. Monisha reflects, “I strongly believe that every life on earth has a purpose to create and leave something for coming generations. This journey wouldn’t be possible without my volunteers and supporters.”

Founded in 2019, Naam Vidhaikalam (Our Field of Seeds) set out to address gaps in schooling and mental health across North Chennai. One of its most visible efforts is the 63 Project. Local students set aside 63 from their modest pocket money to fund a dignified meal, a hot plate, fruit, and water for the homeless. What started as a monthly ritual became a lifeline during the pandemic, scaling up to feed thousands every day. It proved a point Monisha has always held dear — you don’t need a massive endowment to fix a gap, but just a community willing to share what little they have.