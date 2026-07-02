'One Nation, One Student ID' is building India’s lifelong learning digital ecosystem

New Delhi: Students can now maintain a digital record of their achievements, simplify credit transfer between institutions, and improve transparency in maintaining academic records using Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) -- a unique 12-digit student identification number -- linked to the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) system.

The platform also supports integration with schools, universities, skill institutions, and other education stakeholders, creating a connected education ecosystem.

ABC, from Ministry of Education, is regulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It is built to support every learner's journey by providing a digital platform for storing, managing, transferring, and redeeming academic credits earned by students from recognised educational institutions.