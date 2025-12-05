“One Nation, One Election” reduces load on teachers: Ram Nath Kovind

Yesterday, Thursday, December 4, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind said that the 'One Nation, One Election' concept will be a "game-changer" for the country's development and will also benefit the school system, since periodic polls place a significant load on teachers.

Kovind, who led a high-level committee on simultaneous elections, spoke with reporters in Raipur before attending the 6th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district as the chief guest.

He stated that simultaneous elections would save administrative resources and eliminate frequent disruptions to the education system, PTI reports.

In response to a question, Kovind stated that the committee he led submitted its report to the President, and that the government had introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Both bills have now been forwarded to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which is reviewing them, he stated.

Kovind stated that frequent elections across states place great pressure on the governmental machinery, particularly teachers.

“I want to tell the people in the country through the media that if this concept is introduced, it will prove to be a game-changer. A game-changer for India’s development,” he said.

Under the current system, elections are held in four or five Indian states each year, involving the full administrative machinery. "Children's education becomes a casualty, because teachers are roped in for election work and cannot devote time to teaching," he stated.

During the committee's discussions, it was discovered that the people are willing to tolerate simultaneous elections, said Kovind.