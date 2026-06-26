Mega job fair to be held in Kalaburagi with over 3,500 vacancies

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka Skill Development Department will soon organise another mega job fair in Kalaburagi to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth in the Kalyana Karnataka region, particularly in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Patil announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said that several leading companies from India and abroad, including Mercedes-Benz, Schneider Electric, Bajaj Auto, JCB, D-Mart, Mahindra and Whirlpool, will participate in the fair.