Mega job fair to be held in Kalaburagi with over 3,500 vacancies

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka Skill Development Department will soon organise another mega job fair in Kalaburagi to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth in the Kalyana Karnataka region, particularly in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Patil announced on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference, the Minister said that several leading companies from India and abroad, including Mercedes-Benz, Schneider Electric, Bajaj Auto, JCB, D-Mart, Mahindra and Whirlpool, will participate in the fair.
More than 3,500 vacancies have been identified across the automobile, manufacturing, engineering, retail, information technology and service sectors. Selected candidates will have opportunities to work in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.
Candidates who have completed Class 10, Pre-University Course (PUC), ITI, Diploma, B.E./B.Tech or any degree programme are eligible to participate. Registration for the first phase is being conducted online and free of cost.
The exact date and venue of the job fair will be announced after a sufficient number of candidates register. The initial round of interviews will be held online, and only shortlisted candidates will be called for in-person interviews.
Dr. Patil also said that the Karnataka government has constituted a committee under the leadership of the Chief Secretary to fill more than 56,000 vacant government posts within a stipulated timeframe and that the recruitment process will begin soon.
He added that the government is taking steps to ensure that 80 per cent of employment opportunities go to Kannadigas.
Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Ikram Sharif, Journalists Association President Baburao Yadrami, General Secretary Bhimashankar Firozabad and other officials were present at the press conference.