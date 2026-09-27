One in five adolescents surveyed in six Indian districts at moderate-to-high risk of substance use, Lancet study finds

More than one in five school-going adolescents surveyed across six Indian districts were at moderate-to-high risk of substance use, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia.

The study, based on data collected during 2025-26, included 6,168 adolescents from 108 schools in Kamrup, Assam; Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh; Nagpur, Maharashtra; Rajkot, Gujarat; Deoghar, Jharkhand; and Puducherry. Researchers assessed substance-use risk using the World Health Organization's Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Screening Test (ASSIST).

Overall, 21.4% of the adolescents were classified as being at moderate-to-high risk. This included 10.3% at moderate risk and 11.1% at high risk. The study classified the remaining 78.6% as being at low risk.

The findings do not mean that one in five teenagers across India are at this level of risk. The research covered selected schools in six districts and examined differences between those settings. The researchers specifically noted substantial variation in substance-use risk across locations.