New Jersey helicopter collision kills one

New Jersey: A midair collision between two helicopters in southern New Jersey on Sunday (local time) left one person dead and another injured, prompting a federal investigation into the cause of the crash, CNN reported.



The incident occurred around late morning near Hammonton Municipal Airport, where two Enstrom helicopters were flying at the time.



According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft, an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C, "collided in mid-air" at about 11:25 a.m. Only the pilots were on board the helicopters when they struck each other.