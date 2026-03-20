'One-day woman DUSU president' during Navratri scheme draws criticism from students
New Delhi: A scheme offering female students of the University of Delhi (DU) a chance to serve as the president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) for a day during Navratri has drawn criticism from a section of students.
The initiative was announced through social media posts by DUSU president Aryan Maan, inviting registrations from women students.
"This Navratri, it's your time to lead... 9 Days, 9 Women DUSU President, an initiative by DUSU to give girl students of the University of Delhi a chance to step into leadership," the post read.
However, the move has been criticised by several students and activists.
A female student from Ramjas College, requesting anonymity, termed the initiative "absurd", arguing that the DUSU president is an elected representative and the position should not be offered on a temporary or symbolic basis.
The criticism was also echoed by Aahaana Singh, a student activist affiliated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI).
In a video circulating on social media, Singh questioned the intent behind the initiative.
"Our DUSU president has come forward with a scheme where girls will be given the opportunity to be president for one day. What change is this expected to bring?" she said.
She further added that if there was genuine intent to improve women's representation, more women candidates could have been fielded or given greater representation within the DUSU panel.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.