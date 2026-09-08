One crore youngsters in race for Viksit Bharat dialogue

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (IANS) Nearly one crore youngsters are expected to take part in a nationwide talent hunt that will select young representatives for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027, with Kerala's participants being challenged to come up with ideas on the blue economy, human capital and global competitiveness.
Registration for the programme has begun through the MY Bharat platform, with youngsters aged 15 to 29 eligible to take part in the Viksit Bharat quiz.
The last date for participation is September 30.
The quiz set a Guinness World Record last year for attracting the highest number of participants in a quiz competition within a week.
MY Bharat State Director S.R. Abhay Shankar on Tuesday announced the programme here.
He said the initiative was aimed at harnessing the creativity, ideas and innovative potential of young people and bringing them into the country's development process.
The selected youngsters will participate in the national-level Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in New Delhi from January 10 to 12, 2027.
The programme is being organised in connection with National Youth Day, which is observed on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
Kerala has been assigned “Blue Economy, Human Capital & Global Competitiveness” as the theme for the Viksit Bharat Challenge.
Around 45 participants will be selected from the State, with the top three getting an opportunity to make presentations at the national level.
The Viksit Bharat Challenge will be held in three stages: quiz, essay and PowerPoint presentation.
The national initiative will have six tracks, covering the Viksit Bharat Challenge, culture, design, technology, entrepreneurship and youth parliament.
The winners will also get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.
The Cultural Track will provide 24 youngsters from Kerala an opportunity to represent the State at the national level.
They will be selected from the winners of Kerala Utsavam competitions organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board.
The Design for Bharat competition will invite young people to develop solutions to local development challenges.
NIT Calicut is the nodal agency for Kerala.
The Hack for Social Cause competition, with IIT Bombay as knowledge partner, will focus on digital solutions to social problems, with IIT Palakkad as the State nodal agency.
A new Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, with IIT Kanpur as knowledge partner, will provide a platform for young entrepreneurs to present startup ideas and business plans.
The age limit for this track is 35 years.
The Youth Parliament finalists will get an opportunity to participate in the national-level programme at Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building, in New Delhi.
Kerala will have three representatives.
Kerala State Youth Welfare Board Member Secretary M. Swapna was also present.
The organisers said the initiative would give young people an opportunity not merely to participate in competitions but also to put forward ideas and solutions relating to India's development.
Interested youngsters can register by participating in the Viksit Bharat quiz through the MY Bharat portal.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.