One-crore sapling planting drive launched by Aahwahan Foundation in Bengaluru

Environmentalist and founder of Aahwahan Foundation Braja Kishore Pradhan said their target is to plant 5 lakh trees across Bengaluru and the remaining 95 lakh across the state.

The foundation said the highlight of the plantation drive in the Nimbekaipura Lake was the strategic selection of native saplings, chosen specifically for their adaptability to local climatic conditions and their ability to thrive with minimal external intervention.

Of the total 10,000 saplings that will be planted in the lake area, 250 saplings were planted, comprising varieties of fruit-bearing plants: Sapota, Guava, Mango, Jackfruit, Pomegranate, and Gooseberry.