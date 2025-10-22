"Once-in-a-lifetime": Rare Red Lightning captured over New Zealand's skies

A trio of photographers recently captured a rare and stunning phenomenon in New Zealand — red sprites, also known as red lightning.

The fleeting event occurred on October 11, when New Zealand photographer Tom Rae, along with Spanish photographers Dan Zafra and Jose Cantabrana, set out to photograph the Milky Way from the Omarama Clay Cliffs on South Island.

Their night took an unexpected turn when Rae discovered he had captured red sprites in his shots.

“He was checking his files for a Milky Way panorama and discovered he had captured red sprites. Dan and I just could not believe it – there was a whole bunch of screaming and shouting and all sorts going on in the dark,” Rae said.