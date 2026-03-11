On-ground campaign connects with over 1,000 students across Pune and Mumbai

Another visible element of the campaign was a QR-branded chocolate car that travelled across busy student zones in Pune. The vehicle functioned as both a mobile branding installation and an interaction point for students. QR codes displayed across the car enabled quick app downloads, while chocolates were distributed as a light-hearted incentive encouraging students to stop, interact and scan the code on the spot.

Commenting on the campaign, Saurabh Mangrulkar, Founder and CEO of Beep App, said, “The creative direction was intentionally inspired by the filmy style that young people in India instantly recognise. Bollywood is a cultural language that resonates strongly with Gen Z audiences, especially in cities like Mumbai and Pune that are closely linked with film and pop culture. We wanted to give the campaign a desi touch that students could immediately relate to. At a time when most engagement happens online, interacting with students physically and having real conversations felt equally important.”