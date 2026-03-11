On-ground campaign connects with over 1,000 students across Pune and Mumbai

Pune-based EdTech startup Beep App has announced the successful conclusion of a 30-day on-ground branding and user acquisition campaign that engaged more than 1,000 students across Pune and Mumbai.
Designed to drive app installs and platform sign-ups among college students and early-career youth, the initiative combined street-level visibility, direct human interaction and QR-led activations to build brand recall within the student community.
The campaign, executed throughout February 2026, moved away from digital-only marketing formats and focused on hyper-local experiential engagement. Activations were carried out across student-heavy neighbourhoods, roads near college campuses and popular youth hangout zones, turning everyday public spaces into discovery points for the Beep app.
A central component of the campaign involved the deployment of Bollywood-inspired posters across high-footfall city roads and areas surrounding college campuses. The posters used humorous and relatable messaging reflecting common student concerns around careers, skills and future plans. Each creative featured a QR code directing users to the Beep app installation page, encouraging passersby to scan instantly.
Another visible element of the campaign was a QR-branded chocolate car that travelled across busy student zones in Pune. The vehicle functioned as both a mobile branding installation and an interaction point for students. QR codes displayed across the car enabled quick app downloads, while chocolates were distributed as a light-hearted incentive encouraging students to stop, interact and scan the code on the spot.
Commenting on the campaign, Saurabh Mangrulkar, Founder and CEO of Beep App, said, “The creative direction was intentionally inspired by the filmy style that young people in India instantly recognise. Bollywood is a cultural language that resonates strongly with Gen Z audiences, especially in cities like Mumbai and Pune that are closely linked with film and pop culture. We wanted to give the campaign a desi touch that students could immediately relate to. At a time when most engagement happens online, interacting with students physically and having real conversations felt equally important.”
Members of the Beep team also conducted direct conversations with students at youth hubs including Marine Drive in Mumbai as well as prominent college areas in Pune such as Fergusson College and surrounding neighbourhoods. These interactions focused on informal conversations around career uncertainty, skill development and job opportunities, followed by QR-based onboarding that allowed students to install the app instantly.
Several of these interactions were captured as short videos, student reactions and testimonials that were later shared across digital platforms. The approach allowed on-ground experiences to extend organically into online conversations, helping the campaign reach a wider student audience.
Founded in Pune in 2021, EventBeep has steadily expanded its presence within the student ecosystem and today connects millions of young users with career opportunities, mentorship and hiring platforms. The company reports serving more than 6.5 million users, while partnering with over 1,500 colleges and working with more than 7,800 hiring companies across India.