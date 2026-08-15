On day 22 of stir, Jharkhand exam protesters take out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi

Thousands of job aspirants and people attended the march with the tricolour in their hands and raising patriotic slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Mahta, who is on a fast for 14 days, alleged that the police did not allowed to leave the Sadar Hospital to join the march.

The protesters under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch banner have been demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand into the alleged irregularities.