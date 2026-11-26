Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday urged people to uphold the core values of the Constitution, including justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, saying it is not merely the foundation of the country's governance system but also the guardian of every citizen's rights, duties and dignity.

In a post on X on the occasion of Constitution Day, Choudhary said the Constitution strengthens India's democratic traditions and inspires the nation to preserve its unity and integrity.

"Our Constitution, based on the fundamental ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, is not merely the foundation of the country's system of governance, but also the guardian of every citizen's rights, duties and dignity," the CM said.