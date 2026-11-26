Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday urged people to uphold the core values of the Constitution, including justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, saying it is not merely the foundation of the country's governance system but also the guardian of every citizen's rights, duties and dignity.
In a post on X on the occasion of Constitution Day, Choudhary said the Constitution strengthens India's democratic traditions and inspires the nation to preserve its unity and integrity.
"Our Constitution, based on the fundamental ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, is not merely the foundation of the country's system of governance, but also the guardian of every citizen's rights, duties and dignity," the CM said.
Choudhary also said, "It inspires us to uphold the country's unity and integrity while strengthening our democratic traditions. On the occasion of Constitution Day, let us all resolve to embrace the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution in our lives, remain committed to democratic values, and further strengthen the spirit of fraternity and national unity."
India observes Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.