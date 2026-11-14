On Children's Day, TN CM Vijay highlights Nehru's push for education and scientific progress

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS): Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Saturday extended Children’s Day greetings to children across the state, calling for opportunities that would help them realise their potential and contribute to building a prosperous Tamil Nadu and a strong India.
In a message posted on his official X account, the Chief Minister paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Children’s Day. He recalled Nehru’s affection for children and his contribution to laying the foundations of the country’s development.
Vijay said the occasion offered an opportunity to recognise children’s distinctive abilities and provide them with suitable platforms to express their talents.
His message linked the aspirations of young people with the broader goal of strengthening the state and the nation.
Extending his wishes to "all my dear children", the Chief Minister described Nehru as a visionary who worked across several fields to shape India’s progress. He highlighted the former Prime Minister’s emphasis on education, industrial growth, economic development and scientific advancement.
Vijay also recalled Nehru’s role in safeguarding democratic values, promoting social justice and upholding secularism.
These efforts, he said, formed part of the foundation on which the country’s development was built.
Invoking Nehru’s view that the children of today would be the architects of the nation’s future, Vijay urged a collective commitment to nurturing their abilities. Recognising talent, he suggested, must be accompanied by opportunities and an environment in which children can demonstrate their capabilities fully.
"Let us recognise children’s unique talents and provide them with opportunities and the right platform to express those talents to the fullest," he said in his message.
The Chief Minister encouraged children to pursue their dreams, expressing the hope that their aspirations would soar towards success. He coupled this wish with an appeal to work towards a prosperous Tamil Nadu and a strong India.
The message brought together a tribute to Nehru’s vision for national development and a call to invest attention in the ambitions of the younger generation. Education, scientific progress, and democratic values figured alongside the importance of enabling children to fulfil their potential. Vijay concluded by reiterating his greetings, placing children’s dreams and achievements at the heart of his wishes for the state’s prosperity and the country’s future on the occasion of Nehru’s birth anniversary.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.