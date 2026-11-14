Children's Day: Bengal CM Suvendu stresses education, nutrition for every child

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday emphasised the need to ensure access to education, nutrition and proper guidance for every child.
In a post on X on Children's Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Adhikari said every child should be nurtured to grow into a responsible citizen who contributes to the country's progress.
"On Children's Day, I hope that every child has access to education, nutrition and guidance so that they get nurtured properly and grow up to become worthy citizens who contribute to our nation's progress," he said.
Every young mind deserves the opportunity to dream big, learn and thrive in a safe and supportive environment, the chief minister added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.