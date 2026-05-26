J&K CM Omar Abdullah issues compassionate appointments to 52 people

Srinagar, May 26 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday handed over compassionate appointment orders to 52 beneficiaries.
"Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to 52 candidates under SRO-43 and the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS), reaffirming the Government's commitment towards providing compassionate assistance to deserving beneficiaries," the CM's office said in a post on X.
SRO-43 refers to the state's compassionate appointment rules that allows for a government job to be offered to a dependent family member of a government employee who dies in service or victims of terrorism.
The chief minister has extended best wishes to the appointees, and expressed hope that they would discharge their duties with dedication, sincerity and a strong sense of public service, the CM's office said.
(PTI)
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