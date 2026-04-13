Omar Abdullah pushes power reforms as Parliamentary panel reviews J&K energy sector

Srinagar, April 13 (IANS): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy in the Gulmarg ski resort and reaffirmed his push for stronger power infrastructure, reliable energy and fast-tracked reforms in the union territory.
A study group of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during its visit to the region. During the interaction, the Committee apprised the Chief Minister of the objectives of their visit and deliberated on key issues pertaining to the power sector.
The Chief Minister underscored the Government’s commitment to strengthening energy infrastructure, enhancing power reliability, and expediting reforms to effectively meet the growing demand across Jammu and Kashmir.
The members highlighted key issues related to energy infrastructure, renewable energy potential, and the need for strengthening power supply systems in the region.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the Committee members and appreciated their keen interest in assessing the energy scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.
He emphasised the importance of sustained investments in the power sector to meet the growing demand and to ensure reliable and affordable electricity for all sections of society.
The Chief Minister also underlined the government’s focus on harnessing Jammu and Kashmir’s vast hydroelectric potential and promoting clean and renewable energy initiatives.
The Committee and the Chief Minister also discussed various challenges faced by the sector.
The Chief Minister assured full cooperation and support from the Jammu and Kashmir Government in facilitating the Committee’s work and implementing recommendations that would contribute to strengthening the energy sector.
It is pertinent to mention that the study group is part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, tasked with examining subjects related to the Ministry of Power and allied sectors. MLA Gulmarg Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah was also present on the occasion.
Omar Abdullah has been a strong votary for installing smart meters for electricity usage in Jammu and Kashmir so that electricity pilferage is checked and an uninterrupted power supply is ensured for the consumers in the union territory.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.