Oman FM arrives in Delhi for 2nd India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting

India is hosting the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM). The meeting is co-chaired by India and the UAE. Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and Arab League Secretary General are participating in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a statement by the MEA said.

The Foreign Ministers' meeting is happening after a gap of 10 years, the first meeting being held in 2016 in Bahrain. At the first FMM, the Ministers identified five priority verticals of cooperation: economy, energy, education, media and culture and proposed a set of activities across these verticals. The 2nd India-Arab FMM is expected to build on our existing cooperation, expanding and deepening this partnership.

India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting is the highest institutional mechanism driving this partnership, which was formalised in March 2002 when India and League of Arab States (LAS) signed an MoU institutionalizing the process of dialogue.