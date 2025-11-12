Oman aligns green schools initiative with UNESCO standards, targets 50% by 2030

Oman has integrated its “Green Schools Initiative” with the UNESCO Green School Quality Standard under the Greening Education Partnership (GEP). Announced ahead of COP30, the move aims to transform 50% of schools into green institutions by 2030, positioning Oman as a UNESCO flagship in the Gulf.

Greening education framework

Launched by the Ministry of Education with the Environment Authority, the initiative embeds sustainability across school governance, teaching, facilities, operations, and community engagement. It adopts UNESCO’s whole-school approach to foster climate action through curriculum and operations.

Current progress and roadmap

235 schools are already accredited as Green Schools. A national roadmap, aligned with Oman Vision 2040, expands accreditation via teacher training, inter-ministry collaboration, and private sector partnerships to meet UNESCO’s global benchmark.

Accreditation and global goals

Oman is building a UNESCO-compliant accreditation system with clear benchmarks. This supports GEP’s target of greening at least half of global schools by 2030, turning climate commitments into educational outcomes.

Regional leadership

As a key UNESCO partner, Oman demonstrates how education policy can drive climate literacy. The forthcoming formal alignment will deepen cooperation, ensuring classrooms become hubs for sustainability knowledge, values, and skills.