Om Birla unveils 90-day plan for full welfare coverage in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday reflected on the three-month deadline to survey and assist eligible individuals to ensure the benefits of various government schemes are provided in Kota.

Speaking with ANI, the Lok Sabha speaker said that a house-to-house survey will be conducted to inform eligible individuals regarding the schemes.

"We will identify the developing Panchayats and the ones that are lagging in the Kota district. We are now creating development plans based on equal standards, incorporating both developmental and humanitarian efforts... We plan to survey and assist 100% of eligible individuals within three months, ensuring they receive benefits from various schemes such as pensions, food security, PM SVANidhi, and PM Awas Yojana... There will be a house-to-house survey conducted to collect data and inform unaware but eligible individuals about their entitlements for the scheme," he said.

Earlier last month, The long-awaited new Kota Airport was formally inaugurated with a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on Saturday at Shambhupura by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings to the people of Kota-Bundi and the entire Hadoti region through a virtual address.

According to a release, PM Modi said that recently, he had visited Ajmer, where development projects worth thousands of crores were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid. During the same programme, appointment letters were also handed over to nearly 21,000 youth of Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister stated that within just a few days of his visit to Ajmer, he had the opportunity to launch this important airport project related to Kota. The initiation of these two major initiatives in Rajasthan within a single week reflects the pace at which the State is moving towards development today.

Infrastructure development, employment opportunities for youth, and welfare schemes for farmers and women work is progressing rapidly across every sector in Rajasthan. He said that the day marks a new beginning of hope and achievement for Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar and the entire Hadoti region.

The Prime Minister said that the airport, being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,500 crore, will significantly accelerate the development of the entire region in the coming years. He recalled that when he visited Kota in November 2023, he had promised the people that the Kota airport would not remain merely a dream but would be turned into reality.

(ANI)