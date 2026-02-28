Fit India Sundays on cycle returns with Olympian duo Johnson and Bhanwala

New Delhi: Olympians Jinson Johnson and Anish Bhanwala will be the star attractions of the 63rd edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle on March 1. Johnson, who represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics and is the National Record holder in 1500m (3:35.24), will participate in the cycling movement at the scenic RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, according to a release.



Johnson is a gold medallist in the 1500m and silver medal winner in the 800m category at the 2018 Asian Games. He also clinched a silver in 1500m at the 2022 Asian Games, making him India's most-accomplished middle-distance runner.



On the other hand, Olympian and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 25m rapid fire pistol Anish Bhanwala and accomplished fencer Taniksha Khatri are set to participate in the cycling event in New Delhi, set to be organised at the iconic Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex in association with the Fire and Emergency Departments of the Ministry of Home Affairs.