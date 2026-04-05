Olive Ridley turtles showing extensive migratory, survival instincts during mass nesting: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Olive Ridleys arriving at the Odisha coast for their annual mass nesting are exhibiting extensive migratory capabilities and survival instincts, with some covering distance beyond 1,600 km in Bay of Bengal, a fresh satellite study has revealed.

The study, jointly undertaken by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and the state Forest department, has found crucial insights regarding the nearshore behaviour and post-breeding migration pattern in the species.

PCCF (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said as part of the Olive Ridley tracking project, a total of eight turtles were satellite-tagged at Gahirmatha and Rushikulya rookeries in the state in December 2025. The process involved attaching satellite transmitters to the turtles’ shells, enabling real-time tracking of their movements across vast oceanic distances.