Oklahoma University quashes failing grade on essay calling gender diversity “demonic”

A teacher at the University of Oklahoma has been placed on leave after a student complained about receiving a failing grade on a paper that used the Bible to argue that "belief in multiple genders" was "demonic."

Samantha Fulnecky, 20, filed a complaint with the administration, escalating the ongoing debate over academic freedom on college campuses amid President Donald Trump's push to end diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and limit how campuses discuss race, gender, and sexuality.

“OU remains firmly committed to fairness, respect and protecting every student's right to express sincerely held religious beliefs,” the university wrote in a statement on X. In addition, the varsity also decided to quash the failing grade.

The essay was for a psychology class about lifespan development. Students were asked to respond in 650 words to an academic study that investigated whether compliance with gender norms was connected with popularity among middle school students.

According to a copy of her essay sent to The Oklahoman, Fulnecky was frustrated by the article's premise because she believes there are only two genders based on her interpretation of the Bible.

“Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth,” she wrote.

She stated that propagating the notion of multiple genders would bring society "farther from God's original plan for humans."

The essays were scored on a 25-point scale based on whether the student displayed understanding of the article and addressed a specific component of the argument presented. Fulnecky received no points for her efforts.

"Please note that I am not deducting points because you have certain beliefs," the instructor, who is reportedly transgender, stated in feedback acquired by The Oklahoman. Instead, the instructor noted that the paper did "not answer the questions for the assignment."

The paper "contradicts itself, heavily relies on personal ideology over empirical evidence in a scientific class, and is at times offensive," the feedback continued.

This development comes amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on DEI practices in admissions and gender studies curricula in colleges and universities.

Conservative organisations in the USA, such as Turning Point USA, have also campaigned against what they call “Leftist indoctrination, anti-American values and discrimination against conservative students”.

The organisation even maintains a “Professor Watchlist” to name academic instructors and professors who teach about or discuss gender, race or politics in their classes.

The varsity’s response was slammed by critics of the Trump administration, who called it a clear attempt to penalise a trans professor for their gender identity. They even pointed to the quality of Fulnecky’s essay, calling it poorly written and academically unsound.

It is also worth noting that Fulnecky’s mother, Kristi Fulnecky, is a lawyer who has previously provided legal defence for those who took part in the January 6 2021, United States Capitol attack.