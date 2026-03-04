Oil marketing companies, paint stocks fall as crude jumps over 3 pc on West Asia crisis

New Delhi: Shares of oil marketing companies and paint manufacturers declined for the second day in a row on Wednesday as deepening conflict in West Asia drove crude oil prices higher.

The stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped 5.41 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd tanked 4.94 per cent and Indian Oil Corporation dived 4.78 per cent on the BSE.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 3.08 per cent to USD 83.91 per barrel.