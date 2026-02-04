OICL AO Prelims Result 2026: How to download scorecard?

New Delhi: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) is likely to release the exam results for the post of Administrative Officers (AO) specialising in accounts, actuarial, engineering, engineering (IT), legal, and medical fields. Candidates should note that there is no official announcement yet regarding the OICL AO Prelims results 2026 date and time.
Candidates who had appeared for the OICL AO written examination can access the results on the official website at orientalinsurance.org.in. One should use their valid login credentials such as roll number and password to access the OICL AO results 2026. All the candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Main examination scheduled to be held on February 28, 2026.
OICL AO Prelims result 2026 highlights
Post: Administrative Officers (AO)
Organiser: Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL)
Vacancies: 300
Exam results mode: Online
Login credentials required: Roll number and password
OICL AO Mains exam date: February 28, 2026
Official website: orientalinsurance.org.in
How to check OICL AO Prelims result 2026?
Step 1: Open the official website of OICL at orientalinsurance.org.in
Step 2: Go to the careers section on the homepage
Step 3: Find the OICL AO Prelims results 2026 link flashing
Step 4: Land on the results pdf
Step 5: Use the roll number and password to access the OICL AO Prelims exam results 2025
Step 6: Download OICL AO Prelims scorecard 2026 pdf for future need
Step 7: Keep the hard copy of scorecard for future need
Candidates who stand out in the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the OICL AO Mains exam. All the candidates who qualify in the Mains exam will be called for an interview. The shortlisted candidates will be placed across the branches.