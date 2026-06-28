Office leasing dips 2% in Apr-Jun across top 7 cities as new supply drops 28%: Colliers

Chennai witnessed a fall of 23 per cent to 2 million sq ft from 2.6 million sq ft, while Pune saw a decline of 25 per cent to 1.2 million sq ft from 1.6 million sq ft. In Kolkata, the office leasing fell 17 per cent to 0.5 million sq ft in April-June from 0.6 million sq ft in the year-ago period.