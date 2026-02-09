Off the cuff | Sweeping assumptions

Farewell that didn’t fare well

When even the farewell invite needed a send-off, the Tamil Nadu Police found itself in an awkward spot. A joint farewell was planned for two DGPs, though one had retired last year, and a WhatsApp invite duly went out naming both officers. The message did not go down well with the retired DGP who, sources say, declined to share the dais with the other, citing past allegations that were later dismissed. A revised invite followed swiftly, reducing the exercise to little more than procedural courtesy.

Rajalakshmi Sampath