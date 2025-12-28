Of dance, dialogue, and devotion

Chennai is home to countless sabhas, each brimming with talent and events every Margazhi season. At its core, these sabhas provide a wider platform for diverse art forms to thrive and celebrate them.

On different days, till January 9, 2026, these spaces will reverberate with the latest operatic dance-theatre, Mauli — A Timeless Tradition. An 80-minute-long production by Bharatanatyam exponent Bala Devi Chandrashekar is rooted in research and engages deeply with philosophy, temple architecture, classical literature, and sacred artistic traditions. This choreography is anchored in the present, drawing relevance from contemporary social contexts. She says, “Remaining relevant to contemporary society is essential to me. As an artiste, I believe I have a responsibility to give back meaningfully to the community.”