Odisha Women's Commission probes Durgapur gangrape case

A three-member team led by Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) chairperson Sovana Mohanty met with an Odia medical student allegedly gangraped by five local youths in Durgapur. The team engaged with investigating officers and the survivor’s family to assess the situation.

“Her health condition has improved a bit, but we felt that she needs better treatment,” Sovana said, noting that the survivor’s statements may soon be recorded as her condition stabilises.

With the five accused in custody, OSCW urged investigating officers and lawmakers in the neighbouring state to expedite the case and commence the trial promptly.

“We counselled the survivor to cooperate with the investigators without fearing anyone so that justice is ensured to her. We asked her to identify and name the main accused in the case,” Sovana said.

The survivor’s parents expressed apprehension about their daughter continuing her education at the Durgapur medical college, citing safety concerns.

“They told us that they are living in a state of fear and do not want to continue their daughter’s education here under any circumstances,” the chairperson said.

Sovana revealed that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi personally spoke with the survivor over the phone, signalling high-level attention to the case.