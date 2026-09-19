Odisha: Utkal University authorities lodge police complaint over alleged question paper leak

Bhubaneswar: Utkal University authorities on Friday lodged a police complaint over an alleged leak of a question paper for the ongoing second-semester degree exam, an official said.
"From some unverified sources, we came to know that the question paper of Thursday's theory exam was leaked. However, we don't know whether it was really leaked, and the source of it," Hrusikesh Nayak, controller of examinations at the university, said.
He said the university would first authenticate the source of the alleged leak and take necessary action based on the findings.
"We have not heard about the leak from our own sources and colleges, which are conducting the exam," Nayak said.
The university authorities lodged a formal complaint at Saheednagar police station to verify the source of the alleged leak, he said.
Nayak said sealed question papers were sent to the respective colleges in advance and the packets were opened only 30 minutes before the exam began.
The second-semester degree exam began on September 12 and is being conducted across around 300 affiliated colleges, with a large number of students appearing for the tests. The exam is scheduled to conclude on September 24.
University students have demanded a thorough investigation into the allegation and strict action against those found responsible.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also condemned the alleged incident and claimed that students and job aspirants in the state had faced 25 instances of exam failures, cancellations, postponements, question-paper irregularities and other lapses in the two years of the BJP-led government.
"The latest incident at Utkal University has again raised serious questions about the government's ability to conduct exams in a fair, transparent and secure manner," the party said in a statement.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.