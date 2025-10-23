Odisha unveils new exam pattern for Classes V, VIII to test conceptual clarity

BHUBANESWAR: As the state gears up to hold annual examinations for students of classes V and VIII next year, it has decided to prepare the test module in a manner that evaluates them based on their conceptual understanding of subjects, critical thinking and application of knowledge in real-life situations.

The School and Mass Education (SME) department has recently come out with guidelines to hold the annual examinations for both the grades, with focus on both the internal assessments and the final exam.

For Class V, 60 per cent marks will be derived from internal assessment and 40 pc from annual exams.

Likewise for Class VIII, 50 pc marks will be calculated from internal assessment and another 50 pc from annual exams.