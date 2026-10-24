Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission seeks applications for over 7,000 posts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has sought applications for recruitment to 7,268 posts, including constables and firefighters, officials said.
The candidates will have to appear for the Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination, 2026, they said.
According to an official statement issued by the chief secretary's office, the recruitment will be for the posts of constable (civil), constable (communication), constable (OISF), firefighter, firefighting driver, and traffic constable.
This is for the first time that aspirants can apply for multiple uniformed roles through a single examination and application process, an official said.
The process previously required separate notifications and tests for different posts, he said.
The selection method includes written, medical and efficiency tests, consistent with standard requirements for such roles, the official said.
The state government had established the OUSSSC to enhance transparency and efficiency in the wake of allegations of recruitment irregularities.
The OUSSSC is headed by Rashmi Ranjan Swain, a retired IPS officer and former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.