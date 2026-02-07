Odisha: Two class VI girls missing from hostel found at fair

BARIPADA: Udala police in Mayurbhanj district on Friday found two Class VI girls who had reportedly gone missing from their school hostel a day back.

The schoolgirls, students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Radho, were found roaming at Udala Mahotsav fairgrounds, said police.

The two girls were reported to be missing on Thursday.

School staff said the duo was last seen on the hostel premises. When they did not turn up for dinner and were found missing from the hostel, the school authorities immediately contacted their families.