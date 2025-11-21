Odisha to spend Rs 63 crore to upgrade five universities under PM-USHA

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated the process for infrastructure upgradation in five universities at an investment of Rs 63 crore under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA).

As per sources, Rajendra University in Balangir, Vikram Deb University in Koraput, Odisha State Open University (OSOU) at Sambalpur, Maa Manikeswari University in Kalahandi and Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur will get a facelift under the PM-USHA scheme.