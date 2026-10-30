Odisha to replace Good Citizenship course with AI curriculum for apprenticeship degree students

The Odisha government will introduce an ‘AI for All’ course for students enrolled in the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) from the 2026-27 academic session, replacing the existing Good Citizenship course in the second semester.

The Higher Education Department has directed registrars and principals of participating higher education institutions to make the necessary academic and administrative arrangements for implementing the change.

Director of Higher Education Kaliprasanna Mohapatra said the course would be the same as the ‘AI for All’ programme already offered as a Skill Enhancement Course (SEC) to students outside AEDP. It is intended to provide foundational knowledge of artificial intelligence and practical skills relevant to the workplace.

The introduction of AI is intended to prepare students for the industry-linked apprenticeship component of the programme, which combines academic study with supervised workplace training.