Odisha to offer open schooling to students at higher secondary level for free

“As open schooling at the Plus II level was yet to start at SIOS, those willing to pursue it after Class X were required to do so under NIOS with a one-time fee of around `2,600 which was not feasible for many. However, following our MoU, students enrolled to open schooling at Plus II level with NIOS will be allowed to apply for its reimbursement,” she added.

The OSEPA state project director also said that the government is planning to offer open schooling to students of SIOS in higher secondary level.