Odisha to hold annual exams for Class V & VIII from March under NEP norms

BHUBANESWAR: Months after announcing introduction of annual examination for students of Class V and VIII for promotion to the next grade from this year, the School and Mass Education (SME) department has issued a directive for conduct of the exam in the first week of March.

Issuing a directive in this regard, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) asked the directorate of elementary education to ensure confidentiality of the question papers.

“Stringent action will be taken against those found involved in violating the norms prescribed under the Odisha Conduct of Examinations Act - 1988,” the OSEPA stated.