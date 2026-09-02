Odisha to appoint 5 'Shakti Apa' in every district to act as female college students' mentors

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to appoint distinguished women, including retired police and army personnel, as 'Shakti Apa' in each district to act as mentors for female college students to promote their safety, empowerment and overall well-being, officials said on Wednesday.
The Higher Education Department has asked the principals of district-level degree nodal colleges to identify and nominate five women in each district as 'Shakti Apa'. 'Apa' means elder sister in Odia.
According to a communication issued by the department on Tuesday, a 'Shakti Apa' will serve as a role model, mentor, and resource person for girl students of higher educational institutions and will periodically interact with and mentor the students to promote their safety, empowerment, and overall well-being.
Each district will have to nominate five distinguished women professionals to be designated as 'Shakti Apa' under the 'Shaktishree' initiative of the department, it said.
Depending on the geographical spread and size of the district, the collector concerned can increase the number of 'Shakti Apa' to a maximum of 10 to ensure comprehensive coverage and effective mentorship across all regions of the district, the department said.
Each 'Shakti Apa' will visit her designated college once every three months to interact with and mentor students, it said.
The institute concerned will bear the travel and daily allowance of the mentor for such visits.
Through regular interaction, mentoring, and outreach, a 'Shakti Apa' will serve as an external facilitator for the 'Shaktishree' empowerment cells, help bridge institutional gaps, and strengthen the culture of safety, awareness, and self-confidence among young women pursuing higher education, it said.
Following each visit, a 'Shakti Apa' will submit a comprehensive visit report to the district nodal college.
Districts such as Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Khurda, Keonjhar and Rayagada have already nominated women as 'Shakti Apa'.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.