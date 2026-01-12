Odisha teachers to visit homes of absentee students to check, bring them back

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to keep track of students dropping out and make efforts to bring them back to school, the School and Mass Education (SME) department has directed its field staff to conduct home visits for those who remain absent from classes for a week or more at the elementary level.

In a recent order, the Directorate of Elementary Education under the SME department instructed all district education officers and block education officers to ensure that school authorities visit the homes of students at the primary and upper primary levels to ascertain the reasons for their prolonged absence.

Headmasters and teachers as well as members of the school management committees will be involved in the drive.