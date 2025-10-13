Odisha student's father seeks urgent transfer amid safety fears after gangrape

A 23-year-old second-year MBBS student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Durgapur, West Bengal, on Friday, October 10, around 8 pm, as per PTI.

The survivor, a Dalit woman, was attacked while she was out of her campus with a male companion who reportedly fled the scene without raising an alarm. "She was attacked between 8 pm and 9 pm. Her male companion ran away and did not raise an alarm or seek help. The miscreants then dragged her into a jungle area and did unspeakable things to her," her father claimed. The student is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Durgapur.

Family's plea for safety and relocation

The survivor's parents, residents of Jaleswar in Balasore district, Odisha, rushed to West Bengal upon learning of the incident. Expressing deep concerns for their daughter’s safety, the father appealed to the Odisha government for her transfer to Bhubaneswar. "I appeal to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to help shift my daughter to Bhubaneswar. I fear that her life may be in danger," he told PTI over the phone from Durgapur on Sunday.

He further stated, "They (not taking any name) will kill my daughter. Her health condition has improved, but there is danger to her life. I cannot trust them." The father also shared his distress, saying, "I am hiding in Durgapur, while my wife, a diabetic, stands at the bedside of our daughter in the hospital."

Response from authorities

Following the incident, a team from the Balasore district administration, including Additional District Magistrate Hemant Singh and District Social Welfare Officer Jyotsna Mohanty, visited the hospital on Saturday.

Singh noted, "The West Bengal Police have arrested three people within 36 hours of the incident. We are satisfied and hope that justice will be done to the victim." Mohanty added, "The survivor's condition is gradually improving. We have assured the family that the Odisha government stands firmly with them. Necessary coordination is being maintained with the West Bengal Police."

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi personally spoke with the father on Saturday night to address the situation.

Controversy over Mamata Banerjee’s remarks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s reported comment that "girls shouldn’t be out at night" sparked outrage. The survivor’s father strongly refuted this, saying, "This is completely false. I see an attempt to suppress the incident. My daughter had not gone out at midnight -- it was just 8 pm on Friday." Banerjee later claimed her comments were taken out of context.