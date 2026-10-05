Odisha Student Union Elections 2026-27: Higher education department announces schedule

Eligibility criteria

As per the guidelines, undergraduate students pursuing three-year degree programmes must be between 17 and 22 years of age, while postgraduate students can contest up to the maximum age of 25 years as on the date of notification.

Candidates must have no academic arrears in the year of contesting and must have at least 75% classroom attendance. A candidate can contest for an office-bearer post once and for an executive member post twice.

Students enrolled through distance education or under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode are not eligible to contest. The guidelines also require candidates to have no previous criminal record or pending disciplinary proceedings.