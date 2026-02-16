Odisha State Open University, Jamia Millia Islamia join hands for BEd learning support centre

Following the approval of the Learning Support Centre, students in Odisha will now be able to pursue BEd and MA (Education) programmes under the academic guidance of a reputed Central University.

The initiative assumes added signifi- cance as OSOU awaits independent approval to offer BEd programmes on its own.

Until then, the collaboration will serve as an academic handholding mechanism, ensuring that teacher aspirants receive access to a structured curriculum, expert mentorship, and institutional support.