Odisha: State begins delimitation exercise for elections in new urban local bodies

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday started the process of election to Sambalpur and Puri municipal corporations, seven municipalities, and 28 new notified area councils (NACs) by initiating the delimitation exercise.
The government has set a target to complete the exercise in the ULBs by March 31, in phases.
In a letter to the commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the administrator of Puri Municipal Corporation, director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua has asked them to provide complete information with a sketch map indicating the ward boundaries and a resolution to the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department by February 11.
“Issuance of draft notifications inviting objections and suggestions on the proposed delimitation of wards for these two municipal corporations will have to be completed by February 21. The last date for receipt of objection/suggestions has been fixed on March 2,” the letter stated.
Similarly, in a separate letter to collectors of 18 districts, Dakua directed them to issue draft notification for delimitation of wards on February 12.
The last date for receipt of objections/suggestions has been fixed on February 21 while the provisional notification will be issued on February 26.
Appeals against the provisional notification will be received by the H&UD department between February 26 to March 13. The appeals will be heard from March 16 to March 28 while the district magistrates will issue final notification on delimitation of wards by March 31.
The collectors will also have to submit a copy of the delimitation to the SEC by that date, stated the letter.