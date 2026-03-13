Odisha SSB recruitment 2026: Notification out for junior assistants, clerks posts

BHUBANESWAR: The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released a notification inviting online applications for 883 posts of junior assistants and junior clerks across various government and aided institutions in the state.

According to Advertisement No. 01/2026 dated March 9, the recruitment drive will fill vacancies in state public universities, government degree colleges, NCC units, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), and non-government aided colleges under different departments.

The online application process began on March 11 at 2.30 pm and will continue until April 13 at 11.45 pm. Candidates can apply only through the official website www.ssbodisha.ac.in .

Of the total vacancies, 349 posts are for junior assistants and 534 for junior clerks, with reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, SEBC, women, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen and sportspersons as per government norms.