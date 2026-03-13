Odisha SSB recruitment 2026: Notification out for junior assistants, clerks posts

BHUBANESWAR: The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released a notification inviting online applications for 883 posts of junior assistants and junior clerks across various government and aided institutions in the state.
According to Advertisement No. 01/2026 dated March 9, the recruitment drive will fill vacancies in state public universities, government degree colleges, NCC units, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), and non-government aided colleges under different departments.
The online application process began on March 11 at 2.30 pm and will continue until April 13 at 11.45 pm. Candidates can apply only through the official website .
Of the total vacancies, 349 posts are for junior assistants and 534 for junior clerks, with reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, SEBC, women, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen and sportspersons as per government norms.
Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and possess basic computer knowledge with certification. The age limit for candidates is 21 to 42 years as on January 1, 2026, with relaxations applicable for reserved categories.
The selection process will include a written examination (200 marks) followed by a computer skill test (50 marks). The written exam will cover general English, general knowledge and current affairs, mathematics, and reasoning and mental ability.
The examination will be conducted in five zones — Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Jeypore and Sambalpur, while the computer skill test and document verification will be held in Bhubaneswar.
Candidates belonging to the unreserved and SEBC categories must pay an application fee of ₹500, while SC, ST and PwD candidates must pay ₹200 through the online SB Collect payment system. Further details regarding vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria and application procedures are available on the SSB Odisha website.