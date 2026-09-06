Odisha signs MoUs with 3 orgnisations for skill development, digital learning of students

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government's higher education department on Saturday signed MoUs with three organisations to strengthen skill development and digital learning, officials said.
The agreements were signed with Gujarat-based CSRBOX, Telangana's Naandi Foundation and the Odisha Knowledge Corporation Ltd (OKCL).
The department also launched the 'AI Course for All' programme in collaboration with NASSCOM, along with the Academic Performance Assessment Portal and the Question Bank Portal, the officials said.
Through the MoU signed between the education department and IBM-CSRBOX, more than 1.25 lakh students across the state will benefit from a skill development programme, they said.
Training will be provided through online courses, workshops and project-based learning in areas such as AI, digital literacy, enterprise design thinking and project management, the officials said.
IBM and CSRBOX join hands on skill-development programmes, they said.
Special focus will be given to students of 107 higher educational institutions in remote and aspirational districts of Odisha.
Under the pact with Nandi Foundation, offline training will be provided to final-year girl students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
The training will cover financial literacy, critical thinking, public speaking and communication skills, helping students enhance their preparedness for employment opportunities, the officials said.
Students will be provided 30 hours of communication skills training and 10 hours of AI-based courses through digital mode, as part of the agreement with OKCL, they added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.